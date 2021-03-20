Left Menu

Rise in COVID-19 cases: Schools in TN to be shut from Mar 22

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:56 IST
Rise in COVID-19 cases: Schools in TN to be shut from Mar 22
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases over the last few days, the state government on Saturday ordered closure of schools for classes 9, 10 and 11 from March 22 until further orders.

However, they would continue to function for the 12th standard students for they have to take the board examination.

Notifying the closure, the government said the director of public health and preventive medicine has recommended that it would not be advisable to continue classes for 9, 10 and 11 from the health point of view as there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases.

With regard to 12th standard, the director said the students may be permitted to attend school as their numbers would be lesser and they have to sit for the board examination with strictly adherence to preventive measures such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

''The government of Tamil Nadu hereby order that schools shall be closed for classes 9th, 10th and 11th with effect from March 22 until further orders,'' state Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said in the order.

However, online/digital mode of education shall continue for classes 9, 10 and 11, he said.

Further, hostels too would be closed.

Announcing relaxations in lockdown rules, the government had permitted the re-opening of schools for 10 and 12 classes from January 19 this year and for 9 and 11 from February 8 after a year, permitting also the re-opening of hostels for those students.

The government allowed conducting board exams for class 10 other than Tamil Nadu State Board as scheduled by those boards besides conduct of special classes to students appearing for the board exam for class 10 and also the functioning of hostels for those students.

While teachers and students were found infected at a school in Chennai, about 55 students besides a teacher at a girls' school in Thanjavur were admitted to the government hospital recently after testing positive for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Music festival to celebrate inclusivity

In an attempt to highlight the importance of community and celebrate inclusiveness, a music festival on Sunday will offer a day-long experience of Hindustani classical, sufi, folk, and qawwali music at the Sunder Nursery here. Presented by ...

Golf-Bryan strips down to boxers to complete shot from mud at Honda Classic

American Wesley Bryan was in no mood to let mud or water prevent him from completing the sixth hole at the Honda Classic on Friday, as he ditched his shoes and trousers to play himself out of a sticky situation in the second round. A waywar...

PM Modi thinks of himself as Tagore, Vivekananda, would name India after himself: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers himself to be Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda and would name India after himself. Addressing a public meeting in Khejuri, Bane...

Modi rakes up toolkit row, claims Congress backing those trying to finish Assam tea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of openly supporting forces that are out to finish the identity of Assam tea and destroy the tea industry.Addressing an election rally in this Upper Assam town, a day after Congr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021