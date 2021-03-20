SVKM's NMIMS Invites Applications for Post-Graduate Pharmacy Programs

SVKM's NMIMS Deemed to be University, an academic institute with a legacy of 40 years, invites applications for M. Pharm. and integrated M. Pharm. + MBA (Pharma. Tech. and Healthcare Management) programs at Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) in Mumbai and School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPTM) in Shirpur. The programs are designed to bridge the gap between the demand for pharmacy professionals and available industry-oriented qualifications.

To be eligible, applicants must have passed B. Pharm. with a minimum aggregate of 55% from a Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved institute. Industry-sponsored applicants will be given preference.

Commenting on the merits of the programs, Dr. R. S. Gaud, Director-Pharma Institutions said, ''The Indian pharmaceutical landscape continues to undergo a massive transformation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is evolving rapidly and there is an increasing demand for professionals who are equipped to combat future epidemics and pandemics on a global scale. For those who possess industry-level knowledge, combined with a solid grounding in medicine, epidemiology and other relevant fields, the opportunities for a successful career in the pharma industry are limitless.'' Dr. Bala Prabhakar, Dean, Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management, further added, ''SPPSPTM was established with the aim of developing a centre of excellence in pharmacy and technology management education. Our research-based curriculum is supported by highly-qualified and motivated faculty, world-class infrastructure, and an advanced virtual learning system. While the M.Pharm. program focuses on developing highly specialised and industry-oriented education in pharmacy, the integrated M. Pharm. + MBA (Pharma. Tech. and Healthcare Management) is ideal for management aspirants who wish to inculcate domain-oriented expertise in this rapidly-developing sector. The integrated MBA also allows students to fast-track their careers, giving them a year's headstart over their peers.'' PROGRAM DETAILS M. Pharm.

The two-year program covers areas like pharmaceutics, pharmaceutical quality assurance, industrial pharmacy and pharmaceutical technology, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical research and development, the M.Pharm. program is considered to be one of the best in the field.

Admission process: To apply, applicants should first register at http://pharmacy.nmims.edu/ Selected candidates will be called for a personal interview in Mumbai.

M. Pharm. + MBA (Pharma. Tech. and Healthcare Management) The three-year integrated program with a dual degree helps students save one academic year while providing them with a highly domain-oriented MBA. The program is intended to meet the growing demand for management professionals in the various verticals of the pharma and healthcare sector, including supply chain, healthcare institutions, and pharma companies.

Admission process: To apply, applicants should first register at http://pharmacy.nmims.edu/ Selected candidates will have to appear for a written test, followed by a personal interview in Mumbai.

About Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) Established in 2006 with a vision to serve the healthcare system of our country, SPPSPTM is a Pharmacy School conducting Graduate, Postgraduate and Research Programs in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Technology & Healthcare Management. The School has excellent laboratory facilities and highly experienced faculty. The School has consistent placement record due to high linkages with the industry.

• SPPSPTM ranked 13th in NIRF 2020 for the Best Pharmacy School in the country by MHRD • NMIMS Pharmacy programs are approved by both AICTE and the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) Website: http://pharmacy.nmims.edu/ Follow us on: • Twitter: https://twitter.com/SPPSPTM • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/sppsptm/ • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nmims.sppsptm/ • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NMIMS.Pharmacy/ About SVKM's NMIMS University: Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

Website: https://nmims.edu/ Follow us on: • Twitter: https://twitter.com/nmims_india • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/school/nmims_india/ • Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/nmims_india/ • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NMIMS.India/

