COVID-19: Latur educational institutions shut till March 31

Schools, colleges and coaching classes in Latur district have been ordered to remain shut from Monday till March 31 amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Saturday.

The order, issued by Collector Prithviraj BP, said online classes can be held, and annual board and university level exams already scheduled will go ahead, they added.

