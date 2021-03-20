Man held for trying to extort money from girl

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 50,000 from a teenage girl by threatening to circulate her private pictures on social media, police said on Saturday.

A complaint of stalking and sexual harassment was registered at the Farsh Bazar police station in Shahdara area of northeast Delhi regarding the 13-year-old girl, from whom the suspect demanded Rs 50,000 for not uploading the photos or video on social media, police said.

During investigation, it was found that the accused contacted her on Instagram in January and started chatting with her. The victim shared her personal pictures with him on the social media site, the officer said.

Thereafter, the suspect, who studied till Class 12 and is unemployed, started demanding Rs 50,000 for not circulating the video and photos on social media platform, police said.

The technical evidences were analysed and the suspect's identity was established. He was nabbed from Hisar, Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

The suspect was found to be blackmailing four-five more girls, they said. PTI NIT HMB

