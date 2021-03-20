Delhi Prisons Department resumes process of internal mulaqat
The Delhi Prisons Department on Saturday resumed the process of internal mulaqat of inmates inside the jail premises, officials said.
The physical mulaqat of female inmates of jail no 6 Tihar and jail no 16 Mandoli was facilitated with their male relatives who are incarcerated in other jails of Delhi, a senior jail official said.
''In today's mulaqat, 128 male inmates met their relative female inmates of jail no 6. Similarly, 42 male inmates had mulaqat in jail no 16, Mandoli. These male inmates were brought to the female jails and allowed to meet face to face in an open space for half an hour,'' Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.
Earlier during the pre-COVID time, this mulaqat was done every Saturday, except second Saturday.
Now, it will be allowed twice a month, the first and third Saturday, he said, adding that proper COVID protocols, including masks and social distancing, were ensured for all concerned.
