Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Scared of school? Bolivian girl takes her virtual classes in a cemetery

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 10:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Scared of school? Bolivian girl takes her virtual classes in a cemetery

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Scared of school? Bolivian girl takes her virtual classes in a cemetery

Need, a Bolivian primary school student, logs on to virtual classes like many kids around the world during the pandemic. The only difference is the setting: surrounded by tombstones in a public cemetery in highland city La Paz. Bolivia has kept its schools largely closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, pushing many parents to find novel ways to get their kids online for class. It is particularly challenging in a country with sporadic internet connectivity, limited access to expensive computers, and high costs for mobile data.

Also Read: Mexico to OAS: Stop interfering in Bolivia's internal affairs

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP accords top service honour to troops who helped reunite elderly man with family

Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel who helped reunite a stranded 70-year-old man with his family in Karnataka after about three decades have been awarded the top force commendation for undertaking the humanitarian task.The troo...

Sailing-One-off America's Cup match a backwards step, says New York Yacht Club commodore

New York Yacht Club commodore Christopher J Culver has hit out at the prospect of a one-off Americas Cup match between Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK, saying the idea was not in sailings best interest. New Zealand, who retained the Auld...

Congress means lies, confusion, instability, violence and corruption: says PM in Assam rally. PTI DG

SNS SNS...

Football Delhi Women's League to kick off from March 22

The opening match of the Football Delhi Womens League 2020-21 will be played on Monday between Eves Sports Club and Frontier FC Delhi at the Ambedkar Stadium.On the opening day there will be three matches, one at Nehru Stadium Complex and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021