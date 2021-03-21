Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Scared of school? Bolivian girl takes her virtual classes in a cemetery Neydi, a Bolivian primary school student, logs on to virtual classes like many kids around the world during the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 10:29 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Scared of school? Bolivian girl takes her virtual classes in a cemetery

Neydi, a Bolivian primary school student, logs on to virtual classes like many kids around the world during the pandemic. The only difference is the setting: surrounded by tombstones in a public cemetery in highland city La Paz. Bolivia has kept its schools largely closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, pushing many parents to find novel ways to get their kids online for class. It is particularly challenging in a country with sporadic internet connectivity, limited access to expensive computers, and high costs for mobile data.

Also Read: Mexico to OAS: Stop interfering in Bolivia's internal affairs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition pounds Houthi military sites in Sanaa, say residents

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemens Houthi group struck military targets belonging to the Iran-aligned movement in the capital Sanaa in the early hours of Sunday, residents said.The raids come after the Houthis claimed responsibility fo...

Auto components maker Rolex Rings files IPO papers

Auto-components maker Rolex Rings Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to launch an initial share sale.So far this year, 16 companies have filed draft papers for their respective initial public offers IPOs as...

BJP leader among 3 arrested for elderly's murder in Bengal

Three people, including a local BJP leader, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old man in West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Sunday.The trio was arrested on Friday and produced before a local co...

Science News Roundup: NASA completes major test on rocket; Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on Earth and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on EarthSpace and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021