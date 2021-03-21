Left Menu

Arunachal gets first formal indigenous knowledge system school

Therefore, we need to establish institutes that teach our kids their respective indigenous culture, heritage, language, way of living and take pride in it, he said.The chief minister, however, emphasised that modern education cannot be ignored and should go hand-in-hand.He thanked the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya group for taking up the responsibility to impart formal education to the students of the Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko.He said Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for the development and upkeep of the school.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 21-03-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 13:12 IST
Arunachal gets first formal indigenous knowledge system school

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has inaugurated the state's first formal indigenous language and knowledge system school in East Kameng district, an official release said on Sunday.

The first-of-its-kind school called 'Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko' was inaugurated at Rang village near Seppa on Saturday.

Khandu said the school will help in promoting and preserving indigenous traditions, culture and language, it said.

He lauded the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust for the initiative and Pai Dawe for donating land for the Gurukul-type institution.

Khandu said his government is committed to preserving the indigenous culture of the state and has established the Department of Indigenous Affairs, for which he has earned the praise of people from even the neighbouring states.

''People from our neighbouring states congratulated me.

Many of them have lost their indigenous identity. We Arunachalees have woken up at the right moment,'' Khandu said.

He appealed to indigenous leaders to suggest ways to the department for preserving cultures and languages.

''Being a Monpa, I follow Buddhism. My culture is safe as it is institutionalised. We learn and earn degrees in Buddhism. Therefore, we need to establish institutes that teach our kids their respective indigenous culture, heritage, language, way of living and take pride in it,'' he said.

The chief minister, however, emphasised that modern education cannot be ignored and should go hand-in-hand.

He thanked the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya group for taking up the responsibility to impart formal education to the students of the Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko.

He said Rs 3 crore has been earmarked for the development and upkeep of the school.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Massive religious gathering worries India as COVID-19 cases surge

Indias health ministry warned on Sunday that a huge gathering of devotees for a Hindu festival could send coronavirus cases surging, as the country recorded the most new infections in nearly four months. The ministry said up to 40 people we...

Jorhat (Assam), Mar 21 (PTI) Launching a frontal attack on

Launching a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged he is sad about a tweet by a 22-year- old woman but not for the flood-ravaged people of Assam.A day after Modi raised the to...

Would suggest Uddhav Thackeray to seek former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro's help for looking into claims by Param Bir Singh: Sharad Pawar.

Would suggest Uddhav Thackeray to seek former IPS officer Julio Ribeiros help for looking into claims by Param Bir Singh Sharad Pawar....

Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in JK's Samba

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border IB in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday.The intruder was arrested shortly after he sneaked into the Indian side on Saturday night, the spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021