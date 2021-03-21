Sportspersons to get 2 pc quota in state police force

Meritorious sports persons in Karnataka will now be alloted a two per cent quota in the state police force as the Karnataka government has issued a final notification to the effect.

The special rules were framed last year and were finally notified in the state Gazette on March 3.

Introduced in Karnataka State Police Services, these special rules will enable sports persons get directly recruited to the posts of constables, Sub-Inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police, as per the notification.

''The provisions of these rules shall apply to not more than two per cent of posts in direct recruitment of meritorious sports persons to the cadres of Police Constables, Sub-Inspectors and Deputy Superintendents of Police in police service as specified in the schedule,'' it said.

Expressing his gratitude to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Director General of Police Praveen Sood, the Additional Director General of Police (KSRP) Alok Kumar tweeted, ''At last Final Notification regarding recruitment of sports persons in Police dept published.

After 12 years long gap, from now onwards every police recruitment will have 2% quota for outstanding sports persons.'' PTI GMS APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

