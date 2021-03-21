Left Menu

Prez calls for greater participation of women in science & technology

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:06 IST
Prez calls for greater participation of women in science & technology

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday called for enhanced participation of women in the field of science and technology.

Kovind, while addressing the 18th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela here, said, ''Growth and excellence of women in the technical area will add a new dimension to our national development.'' He said more girls need to get higher education, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Quoting a recent survey, he said enrolment of women in engineering and technical institutions in India is abysmally low at only 20 per cent.

''Our girls should be encouraged to pursue technical education and excel in the same manner as they do in other areas. Our daughters are outshining boys and getting more gold medals in arts and other fields,'' he said.

Kovind said three of the seven gold medal winners at NIT Rourkela are women and the situation is similar in other central universities.

Around 1,518 of the 7,116 students in the university are women.

He said NIT Rourkela has made a significant contribution in the field of science and technology for over six decades.

''I am pleased to know that NIT Rourkela has students from 33 states and Union territories. I am told that students from 17 countries are also enrolled in various academic disciplines,'' he said.

In his message to the students, the President said, ''I advise you to never judge your success only in terms of material gains. You don't have to limit yourself by the pressures of conventional notions of success and societal norms. You need to figure out what you really want to do in your life.'' He suggested the students choose what gives them satisfaction.

''Do what takes you closer to your aspirations. Do what makes your families proud of you. Plan for yourself a fruitful and productive path ahead,'' he said.

He expressed satisfaction over the institute adopting five villages as part of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan.

The President said that one of the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 is to make India a global knowledge superpower and institutions like NIT Rourkela have a major role to play in achieving it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Massive religious gathering worries India as COVID-19 cases surge

Indias health ministry warned on Sunday that a huge gathering of devotees for a Hindu festival could send coronavirus cases surging, as the country recorded the most new infections in nearly four months. The ministry said up to 40 people we...

Jorhat (Assam), Mar 21 (PTI) Launching a frontal attack on

Launching a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged he is sad about a tweet by a 22-year- old woman but not for the flood-ravaged people of Assam.A day after Modi raised the to...

Would suggest Uddhav Thackeray to seek former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro's help for looking into claims by Param Bir Singh: Sharad Pawar.

Would suggest Uddhav Thackeray to seek former IPS officer Julio Ribeiros help for looking into claims by Param Bir Singh Sharad Pawar....

Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in JK's Samba

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border IB in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday.The intruder was arrested shortly after he sneaked into the Indian side on Saturday night, the spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021