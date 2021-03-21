Left Menu

PTI | Nalbari | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:20 IST
Special measures to attract women voters in Nalbari district

The Nalbari district administration in Assam has taken several special measures to attract women voters during the upcoming state assembly election, an official said.

The special measures include polling stations in which all the polling officials and security personnel will be women, the official said.

All the top district administration official of Nalbari are women. The Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, three additional deputy commissioners of the district are all women.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Purabi Konwar told PTI that 19 polling stations in Nalbari will be completely managed by women employees and security personnel with a view for women empowerment in exercising their franchise.

The deputy commissioner said the decision to set up such polling stations managed by women was taken to encourage women voters.

Even an exclusive zone and a sector will also be managed by women officials, the DC said, adding that women managed polling stations will be set up in all the three Assembly segments of Nalbari, Barkshetri and Dharmapur going to the hustings in the third and last phase on April 6.

For security purpose all such women polling stations will be set up at town and Chowk areas (central market areas) of the district.

''Women employees who recently completed their necessary training are very enthusiastic to perform their election duty. Special accommodation will also be provided to the women employees on poll duty'', the DC said.

She said to attract the women electors the administration pasted voter awareness stickers on 5000 LPG cooking gas cylinders, besides holding a series of awareness meetings, street plays in women colleges in the district to attract the new women voters.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April one and April six.

