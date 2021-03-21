CAIT objects to DPIIT meeting with ecommerce officials under chambers banner

Traders' body CAIT on Sunday raised strong objections to the DPIIT meeting India-based representatives from e-commerce majors under the banner of industry chambers, saying it was ''akin to falling for wolves in sheep's clothing''. ''It is perfectly fine for DPIIT to meet any of these executives under their own company's banner, but deeply problematic for them to be allowed to pass off their machinations under the holy banners of CII, NASSCOM, Assocham, PHDCCI, NASSCOM, FICCI, etc.,'' Confederation of All India Traders said.

At a vital stakeholder-DPIIT meet on March 19 on issues pertaining to FDI in e-commerce where the Commerce and Industry Ministry had asked one spokesperson from each association to make submissions, an Amazon official represented Ficci but the chamber later said his views represented only one section of its e-commerce members, PTI had reported on Friday. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also demanded the government to plug all ''loopholes'' in press note 2 of the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal announced that more than 40,000 trade associations across the country will observe March 25 as 'E-commerce Democracy Day' and on March 28, traders will burn Holi of Amazon & Flipkart at over 1,000 places. The traders' body claimed this was to register their anger and resentment against ''these foreign funded e-commerce companies controlling, monopolising and dominating'' e-commerce through ''subterfuge'' entities like Cloudtail. Emails sent to Amazon, Flipkart and Cloudtail for their comments did not elicit a response. Khandelwal said that ''Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) meeting India-based representatives from Amazon, Flipkart percolated under the cover of respected apex chambers of commerce and industry, is akin to falling for wolves in sheep's clothing''.

