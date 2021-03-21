Cancel physical classes due to COVID-19 surge, says Goa NSUI

Cancel physical classes due to COVID-19 surge, says Goa NSUIPTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:25 IST
The students' wing of the Congress in Goa on Sunday demanded that physical classes be canceled in the state till the COVID-19 outbreak is brought under control.
In a statement, National Students Union of India North District President Naushad Chowdhari said the state had reported 154 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest since December, and those attending schools and colleges must not be put at risk of contracting the infection.
''Classes for IX to XII, UG/ PG final year, engineering etc should be conducted online,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Classes for IX
- India
- Naushad Chowdhari
- National Students Union
- Congress
ALSO READ
Biden urged not to accept India and S African proposal at WTO on COVID-19
Have set up an alliance ready to help India achieve its renewable energy goals: US
Biden urged not to accept India and S African proposal at WTO on COVID-19
Mexico experts recommend approving Indian vaccine
Biden urged not to accept India, South Africa’s proposal at WTO on COVID-19 vaccine