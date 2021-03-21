Left Menu

Four schools rebuilt with Indian assistance inaugurated in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four schools reconstructed with Indian grant assistance were inaugurated on Sunday in Nepal's central district of Nuwakot.

The four secondary schools -- Shree Kalika, Shree Pimaltar, Shree Panchalinge and Shree Saraswoti -- have been reconstructed at a cost of 16.7 crore Nepali Rupees (USD 1.44). Over 1,800 students are enrolled in the institutions.

Head of Press and Information, Indian Embassy, Kathmandu, Naveen Kumar and Chief of National Reconstruction Authority, Nepal, Sushil Gyawali jointly inaugurated the buildings. The schools include classrooms, administrative blocks, practical assignments block, separate sanitation areas for girls and boys.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

