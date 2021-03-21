Scoreboard: India Women vs SA Women, 2nd T20I

Scoreboard of the second T20I between Indian women and South Africa women here on Sunday.

India Women Innings: Shafali Verma b N Mlaba 47 Smriti Mandhana c Sinalo Jafta b S Ismail 7 Harleen Deol c S Ismail b Anne Bosch 31 Jemimah Rodrigues c Sinalo Jafta b Nadine de Klerk 16 Richa Ghosh not out 44 Deepti Sharma not out 7 Extras: (W-6) 6 Total: (For 4 wkts, 20 Overs) 158 Fall of Wickets: 8-1, 87-2, 94-3, 129-4 Bowler: Nonkululeko Mlaba 4-0-27-1, Shabnim Ismail 4-0-31-1, Ayabonga Khaka 4-0-24-0, Nadine de Klerk 3-0-28-1, Anne Bosch 3-0-26-1, Sune Luus 2-0-22-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

