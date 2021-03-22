Senior Canadian diplomat hopes for access to Michael Kovrig trial

Senior Canadian diplomat hopes for access to Michael Kovrig trialReuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2021 06:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 06:05 IST
A senior Canadian diplomat based in China said he hopes to gain access to the trial on Monday of Canadian citizen Michael Kovrig, who is being tried on charges of espionage at a Beijing court after he was arrested in December 2018. Jim Nickel, charge d'affaires at the Canadian embassy in China, was speaking to reporters outside the court building in Beijing where Kovrig will be tried.
A trial on Friday for Michael Spavor, another Canadian charged with espionage, was held in Dandong in northeastern China behind closed doors.
