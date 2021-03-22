Left Menu

A transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers

A long white shawl on her head, Rani Khan gives daily Koran lessons at Pakistan's first transgender-only madrasa, or Islamic religious school, which she set up herself using her life savings. The madrasa is an important milestone for the LGBTQ community in the overwhelmingly fundamental Muslim country, where transgender people face ostracism, even though there is no official restriction on them attending religious schools or praying at mosques.

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 06:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 06:30 IST
A transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers

A long white shawl on her head, Rani Khan gives daily Koran lessons at Pakistan's first transgender-only madrasa, or Islamic religious school, which she set up herself using her life savings.

The madrasa is an important milestone for the LGBTQ community in the overwhelmingly fundamental Muslim country, where transgender people face ostracism, even though there is no official restriction on them attending religious schools or praying at mosques. "Most families do not accept transgender people. They throw them out of their homes. Transgender people turn to wrongdoing," Khan, 34, said, as other transgender people, their heads similarly covered, swayed back and forth behind her, reciting Koran verses.

"At one time, I was also one of them." Holding back tears, Khan recalled how she was disowned by her family at 13 and forced into begging.

At 17, she joined a transgender group, dancing at weddings and other functions, but quit it to connect with her religion after a dream in which a deceased transgender friend and fellow dancer pleaded with her to do something for the community. Khan studied the Koran at home, and attended religious schools, before opening the two-room madrasa in October.

"I'm teaching the Koran to please God, to make my life here and in the hereafter," Khan said, explaining how the madrasa offered a place for transgender people to worship, learn about Islam and repent for past actions. She says the school has not received aid from the government, although some officials promised to help students find jobs.

Along with some donations, Khan is teaching her students how to sew and embroider, in hopes of raising funds for the school by selling clothing. Pakistan's parliament recognised the third gender in 2018, giving such individuals fundamental rights such as the ability to vote and choose their gender on official documents.

Nonetheless, the transgender remain on the margins in the country, and often have to resort to begging, dancing and prostitution to make a living. The madrasa could help trans people assimilate into mainstream society, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat told Reuters.

"I'm hopeful that if you replicate this model in other cities, things will improve," he said. A religious school for transgender people has opened in Dhaka, the capital of nearby Bangladesh, and last year a Christian transgender group started its own church in Pakistan's bustling southern port city of Karachi.

Pakistan's 2017 census recorded about 10,000 transgender people, though trans rights groups say the number could now be well over 300,000 in the country of 220 million. "It gives my heart peace when I read the Koran," said one madrasa student, Simran Khan, who is also eager to learn life skills.

"It is much better than a life full of insults," the 19-year-old added. (Reporting and writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Gibran Peshimam and Karishma Singh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-International spectators to be barred from Olympics in Japan

International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for this summers Olympic Games amid public concerns over coronavirus, organisers said on Saturday, crushing many fans hopes and setting the stage for a drastically scaled-back even...

Senior U.S. diplomat in China says deeply alarmed about trials for two Canadians

The United States is deeply alarmed about the trials that Chinese authorities are commencing against Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, a senior U.S. diplomat in China said on Monday. William Klein, charge de affaires at the U.S. ...

'Sorry': GOP US Rep. Tom Reed retiring amid misconduct claim

US Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from western New York who was accused last week of rubbing a female lobbyists back and unhooking her bra without her consent in 2017, has apologised to the woman and announced that he will not run for re-elect...

Taiwan premier gets AstraZeneca shot as island starts vaccine campaign

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang received the AstraZeneca PLC COVID-19 shot on Monday as the island began its vaccination campaign.I have just finished getting the injection, there is no pain at the injection site, and there is no soreness of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021