India's Top Student Volunteers Felicitated At The 11th Annual Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards

The 11th annual Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards, hosted by Pramerica Life Insurance Limited, felicitated 12 school students for their extraordinary efforts in the area of community service at a virtual awards ceremony held last evening. These finalists were selected from over 1,500 applications received in a nationwide search for India's top youth volunteers.

The programme is the India chapter of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, the largest youth recognition programme in the United States based exclusively on volunteer service. Other participating countries include Prudential Financial Inc. subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Ireland, China, Brazil and Poland.

Students from nearly 125 schools across the country applied for these awards, not just from metros and large cities but from smaller cities, towns and villages such as Jagraon, Mehsana, Kalachery, Fazilka, Samastipur, Bettiah, Sangrur, Jhajjar and Kalimpong to name a few.

The top honours went to Anjali Surana a Class 12th student of Calcutta International School, Kolkata, for her innovative project 'Fullstopp' dedicated to promoting women empowerment and menstrual equity and Jayant Hooda, a Class 12th student of Sir Chhotu Ram Modern Sr. Secondary School, Haryana, for his initiative 'The sensible voice organisation', sensitizing the youth for a better future. Both the winners were awarded Gold medallions, Certificates of Excellence, a cash prize of Rs. 3,50,000 each, and trophies for their schools.

10 other well-deserving finalists were felicitated with Certificates of Achievement and Silver medallions. They included students from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Deogarh (Jharkhand), Surat (Gujarat) and Morena (Madhya Pradesh).

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Kalpana Sampat, MD & CEO (Awaiting regulatory approval from IRDAI), Pramerica Life Insurance Limited said, ''The Spirit of Community Awards are a testament of hope when it comes to community work and a strong example of an inclusive society. I am genuinely impressed by the resilience and leadership shown by our finalists who refused to let the pandemic break their spirit to make a difference. We are proud of their contributions and will continue to support and acknowledge their unshakable spirit of community service.'' The national winners were selected by an eminent jury panel comprising Ms Bindi Dharia, Deputy Director, Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy, Ashoka University, Ms Farida Lambay, Founder Trustee, Pratham Education Foundation, Ms Kritika Rawat, Coach, Kids Education Revolution at Teach for India, Ms Richa Anirudh, Speaker, Mentor, Author and Host of 'Zindagi with Richa', and Mr Venkat Krishnan, Principal Trustee at India Welfare Trust.

About the Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards Introduced in 2010 in India, 'The Pramerica Spirit of Community Awards is an annual nationwide search to identify and recognize school students in Classes VI-XII who have made a positive difference in their communities through voluntary community service. So far, over 45,000 students from across the country have applied for these awards and more than 850 of them have been formally recognized for their valuable contributions.

About the Organizers - Pramerica Life Insurance Limited Pramerica Life Insurance Limited is a JV company of Prudential International Insurance Holdings, Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Prudential Financial, Inc.; which is a 140-year-old corporation and has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America; and DIL (DHFL Investments Limited). Prudential Financial, Inc. companies include the Prudential Insurance Company of America, one of the largest life insurance companies in the U.S.A. Its International Insurance segment creates and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products in countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, and Argentina. Prudential Financial, Inc. also provides life insurance products for middle income and mass affluent markets across Japan, Mexico, and has joint-ventures in Chile, China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia.

Pramerica Life Insurance is headquartered at Gurugram in India and has over 2500 employees. It is committed to cater to its customers' various financial protection needs such as securing their child's future, retirement planning, savings and wealth creation. The company's vision is to ensure that every life that it touches feels secure and enriched. The company has a pan India presence through multiple distribution channels which address specific insurance needs of diverse customer segments. It is committed to providing quality financial advice to its customers. It advises guides and enables its customers to make informed insurance decisions that help them meet their life's short term and long-term goals.

