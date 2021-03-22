World Wisdom Map: A Breathing Repository of Wisdom From 195 Countries

A unique initiative to showcase life lessons of people from all walks of life India – Business Wire India Project FUEL, India, in association with the Singapore International Foundation’s (SIF) Arts for Good (A4G) Projects, launched a one of its kind digital ‘World Wisdom Map’ on December 25th 2020. It is a unique project featuring life lessons and stories of people from each one of the 195 countries in the world. The collation and exhibition of human wisdom are showcased on an artistic and interactive digital world map which combines visual and wisdom anthropology that people of this diverse world have to offer each other, promoting cross-cultural understanding and creating social impact. This consciousness project further sparks awareness about the heterogeneity of lifestyles, as well as the myriad coping mechanisms that the company employs to make the most of these strange times of COVID-19.

These life lessons have inspired a series of exclusive original artworks. It took the team over 11 months to document a story for each country. In collaboration with ten talented Southeast Asian artists, 30 original pieces have been created inspired by the life lessons on the map. Additionally, more than 50 students from five Indian and four Singaporean academic and non-academic institutions present a rare collection. Project FUEL also has New York based data scientist Ruchika Singh along with data visualizer Rasagy Sharma design data narratives emphasizing patterns of how people learn which are accessible to everyone through this map. The Project FUEL team further has developed educational modules based on FUEL’s innovative methodology to amplify the inspiration and impact of each of these stories.

The World Wisdom Map has exclusively curated life lessons from deep dive segments of Singapore, transgender women of India, celebrities with voice of influence from across the world including Nobel laureate Jody Williams, Bollywood actors and actresses Abhay Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Dia Mirza et al., popular Latvian musician MāraUpmane-Holšteine, Madame Sophie Trudeau (wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau), amongst others. The project has been conceived by Deepak Ramola, the Founder & Artistic Director of Project FUEL, who is also a Fellow of the SIF’s Arts for Good Fellowship programme (2018). Apoorva Bakshi led as the Head for Strategy and Business while Ayushi Jaiswal helmed the role of Program Manager.

''I wanted to give the world a hopeful and fitting gift to end this tough year. A world map full of perspective and stories seems like a good effort in assisting people to create a life of purpose and power. Using the tool of technology, it is easier to connect and exchange information to ignite hope and global participation in an unbiased and creative way,” said Deepak Ramola.

“The World Wisdom Map provides a rigorous analysis of the sociocultural context of wisdom in the contemporary world. We are so proud to have partnered with Singapore International Foundation to bring this unique ever growing repository to you. Contributors will be able to draw from a range of disciplines and cross-cultural and historical data in order to interpret the meaning and value of wisdom as a human endeavour,” comments Apoorva Bakshi, Managing Partner, Project FUEL.

Speaking about the global launch of the World Wisdom Map and the A4G Projects programme, which supports arts-based initiatives that connect Singaporeans and global communities creatively for social good, Ms Jean Tan, Executive Director of the SIF, shared, “In 2016, SIF launched Arts for Good to grow a community of practice that harnesses the transformative power of arts and culture to create positive social change. COVID-19 may have disrupted our progress and adversely impacted the arts and culture scene here and abroad, but SIF stands in solidarity with our community. We are ramping up our Arts for Good Projects to help support our arts practitioners and their arts-based collaborations that build a better world.” Please contribute the life lessons to The World Wisdom Map at https://worldwisdommap.com/ About Project FUEL Project FUEL documents, designs and passes on human wisdom using the tool of education, art and media. Founded in 2009 by Deepak Ramola, at FUEL, life lessons are continuously collected, documented, thought about deeply and then turned into performance activities. This ensures that you don't just hear someone's lesson in words but experience it tangibly, and apply it practically in your own life. The organization seeks to build a community of young adults who live, learn and share in order to make meaningful psycho-social and emotional contribution to their lives, and the society at large. A life lesson that comes to us from another human being can shine light on the understanding of our own life. Hence the name FUEL, which stands for Forward the Understanding of Every Life Lesson.

Our work has been recognised as one of the world's top 100 innovations in education by Finland based organisationHundrED and was adopted by the City Education Board of Antwerp, Belgium. From survivors of human trafficking in Nepal to middle school children in Afghanistan to refugees in Europe to abandoned ghost villages in Uttarakhand, we have had the privilege to take life lessons all the way to the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Find out more at www.projectfuel.in Founding Patron: Singapore International Foundation The Singapore International Foundation makes friends for a better world. We build enduring relationships between Singaporeans and world communities, and harness these friendships to enrich lives and effect positive change. Our work is anchored in the belief that cross-cultural interactions provide insights that strengthen understanding. These exchanges inspire action and enable collaborations for good. Our programmes bring people together to share ideas, skills and experiences in areas such as healthcare, education, arts and culture, as well as business and livelihood. We do this because we all can, and should, do our part to build a better world, one we envision as peaceful, inclusive and offering opportunities for all.

Find out more at www.sif.org.sg To View the Image Click on the Link Below: ‘World Wisdom Map’ is a distinctive interactive project by Project Fuel (India) and the Singapore International Foundation that provides a unique window into the minds of complete strangers, thus highlighting valuable life lessons PWR PWR

