Hexaware Technologies Announces a Work Integrated Learning Program for Freshers

MUMBAI, India, March 22, 2021 PRNewswire -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, has announced that it is offering a Work Integrated learning program for outstanding graduate talent BScBCA in India.Under this program, the BScBCA candidates selected by the Company will be fully sponsored for a 4-year, 8-semester M.Tech program while working on exciting real-world projects.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:31 IST
MUMBAI, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, has announced that it is offering a Work Integrated learning program for outstanding graduate talent (BSc/BCA) in India.

Under this program, the BSc/BCA candidates selected by the Company will be fully sponsored for a 4-year, 8-semester M.Tech program while working on exciting real-world projects. This program enables graduates in Science/Computer Applications an excellent opportunity to earn a prestigious Master's degree in engineering and grow their career in the field of Information Technology. Additionally, this program also offers an attractive stipend and the opportunity to join Hexaware as a full-time employee in their third year, subject to adherence to high academic and performance standards.

''We are very excited with the career path we are enabling for outstanding B.SC/BCA graduates. They will get an excellent working environment and technology exposure at Hexaware while simultaneously earning a Masters from BITS, PIlani, leading to exciting opportunities for them in the IT industry.'' said Senthil Nayagam.K, Chief Learning Officer , Hexaware Technologies.

The students selected for this program will be enrolled into the Work integrated learning program of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, a prestigious University in India.

Hexaware is currently recruiting bright graduate talent (BSc/BCA) in India for this program. For more details and registration please visit: https://www.firstnaukri.com/careers/customised/landingpage/hexaware/index.html About Hexaware Hexaware is the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services. Our focus lies on taking a leadership position in helping our clients attain customer intimacy as their competitive advantage. Our digital offerings have helped our clients achieve operational excellence and customer delight by 'Powering Man Machine Collaboration.' We are now on a journey of metamorphosing the experiences of our customer's customers by leveraging our industry-leading delivery and execution model, built around the strategy- 'AUTOMATE EVERYTHINGTM, CLOUDIFY EVERYTHINGTM, TRANSFORM CUSTOMER EXPERIENCESTM.' We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Hi-Tech & Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics. We deliver highly evolved services in Rapid Application prototyping, development and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run Cloud solutions; Automation-based Application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Customer Experience Transformation; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services.

Hexaware services customers in over two dozen languages, from every major time zone and every major regulatory zone. Our goal is to be the first IT services company in the world to have a 50% digital workforce. Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/453147/PRNE_Hexaware_logo_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

