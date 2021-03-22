Jindal Global Law School Signs MoU with 10 Leading Universities in USA, UK, European Union, and Latin America

Sonipat, 22 March 2021 The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has entered into 10 new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading universities from USA, UK, European Union and Latin America.

Out of its deep-seated commitment to the much-needed internationalization in a rapidly globalizing world, and to the creation of awareness about the opportunities for intercultural learning through internationalization, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University has entered into 10 new international collaborations with leading universities from 7 countries—Argentina, Colombia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. These collaborations are the latest addition to the existing 200+ collaborations that the Jindal Global Law School already has with other international institutions.

As the world starts to slowly open up for international travel, these MoUs will allow JGLS to offer new and increased opportunities to its students and faculty. Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University elaborated on JGU’s larger vision of creating world-class legal education in India, “Diverse and global perspectives are a very important aspect of legal education in ensuring that we create a sense of global thought leadership in the young legal minds that will drive the future of justice for our nation and that of the world. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill, including restrictions on international mobility. As an Institution of Eminence, we take our commitment to leading pathways for Indian Higher Education very seriously and therefore, even in times such as these, the Jindal Global Law School at O.P. Jindal Global University was deeply committed to continuing our efforts to bring international experiences for our students to ensure the provision of well-rounded world-class legal education. We focused on innovating new forms of partnership and virtual experiences for the students and faculty, and we utilized this time to expand our horizons by increasing our collaborations. It gives me great delight to see that with these 10 new collaborations over such a wide geographic spread, we have achieved yet another milestone in not only internationalization of the legal education at JGU, but also in increasing the global footprint of Indian Higher Education.” JGU’s commitment to the internationalization of legal education is not only about increased collaborations, but also ensuring a broad range of diverse perspectives by expanding across multiple regions. On this note, Professor (Dr.) S.G. Sreejith, Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School said, “As India’s number one ranked law school and the 76th ranked law school in the world in the recent QS World University Rankings by Subject (Law), JGLS has only further strengthened its commitment towards elevating the legal education landscape in India. It gives me great pride to say that JGLS already comes with a rich history of over 200 collaborations across the world. Today, while expanding our international horizons, we not only ensure increased opportunities and partnerships, but also focus on the quality of diverse experiences by expanding across the world. These 10 new collaborations represent 7 countries across USA, UK, European Union and Latin America, bringing a truly global experience to the students and faculty members at JGLS.” These collaborations include student and faculty mobility, short-term immersion programmes, dual-degree programmes, pathways to postgraduate studies, joint conferences, and joint research opportunities. Student mobility programmes provide students firsthand experience of teaching and learning in an international academic setting. These experiences help students build a global perspective. Through these collaborations, JGLS provides joint learning spaces for both students of JGLS and of the partner institutions. These programmes foster intercultural empathy and friendship among students, which makes JGLS students best prepared for the legal profession. The mutual tuition fee waivers by the institutions make these programmes more accessible. Faculty engagement with their international peers promotes joint research and publications. It also helps faculty members to develop new and globally relevant pedagogy.

The global collaborations create an open academic environment, essential for holistic professional growth, for both students and faculty alike.

The objective of these collaborations are to provide university-wide opportunities for students and faculty members at JGU and the partner institutions. Ambassador Professor (Dr.) Mohan Kumar, Dean, Office of International Affairs and Global Initiatives (IAGI) observed, “JGU always ensures that all its international collaborations are active collaborations such that they maximize the human potential and development for the academic community at JGU, and at partner institutions. It is important that we not only bring global perspectives for the members of JGU, but also take our perspectives, and culture to the partner institutions in order to elevate the experience for our partners and also strengthen the position of India and Indian Higher Education on the world map. Therefore, various institutional arrangements are created under the IAGI to ensure that there is an action plan for the implementation of each MoU that JGU signs with partner institutions.” Resonating the vision of JGU to globalize legal education in India, Professor Malvika Seth, Assistant Dean (International Collaborations), Jindal Global Law School added, “At JGLS, we are deeply committed to providing an international academic experience to our students and building global research opportunities for our faculty members. Our vision to provide world-class legal education has resulted in this effort to continue our international efforts even within the restrictions of the ongoing pandemic. We worked closely with our existing partners to jointly deliver virtual programmes. We also focused on using this time as an opportunity to prepare for a post-Covid world where we can focus on student and faculty mobility including joint research and therefore, and as a result, established these 10 new collaborations across multiple regions.” See below the full list of the new partner institutions of JGLS: 1. Universidad Austral, Argentina 2. Universidad Nacional de Colombia, Colombia 3. University of Gdańsk, Poland 4. University de Coimbra, Portugal 5. West University of Timișoara, Romania 6. University of Stirling, United Kingdom 7. University of Bristol, United Kingdom 8. Texas A&M University, United States of America 9. The Pennsylvania State University, United States of America 10. Washington State University, United States of America PWR PWR

