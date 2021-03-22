Left Menu

Sebi invites applications for internship in IT department

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:37 IST
Sebi invites applications for internship in IT department

Market regulator Sebi on Monday invited applications for internship programme in its information technology department (ITD), whereby interns would be given an opportunity to work on data analytics and FinTech.

The interns will be given a monthly stipend of up to Rs 30,000, the regulator said in a notice.

Under the programme, interns would be given an opportunity to work on different Information Technology (IT) projects including data analytics, regulatory business processes and reporting, and FinTech at Sebi.

Such projects will provide an exceptional opportunity to the interns to apply their IT and data analytics skills while gaining valuable exposure to the functioning of the Indian capital markets.

''In a view to provide hands-on training to the students of educational institutes, Sebi is desirous of partnering with them for accepting up to 10 interns under its Sebi ITD Internship Program 2021,'' according to the notice.

Accordingly, expressions of interest have been invited from eligible institutes, on or before April 10, 2021, to participate in Sebi ITD internship programme.

The internship programme has been proposed to be for a contiguous period of minimum 1 year which may comprise of either 2 semesters and 1 summer/winter internship period or 3 trimesters and 1 summer/winter internship period.

Sebi's information technology department works intensively to establish, maintain and improve the IT infrastructure, systems and services in the regulator.

These IT systems not only support internal process automation and decision making but also strengthen Sebi's surveillance and supervision of capital markets. Further, Sebi's IT systems also interface with various market participants, such as mutual funds, brokers, portfolio managers, investment advisers among others.

This programme is intended for the students of such educational institutes which are offering an AICTE recognised full-time MBA or MCA or equivalent degree or diploma of a duration of two years. Such institutes must be either recognised by the University Grants Commission or by any other commission established under an Act of Parliament in India.

Spelling out the eligibility criteria for interns, the regulator said candidates should be student pursuing a full-time MBA/MCA or equivalent degree or diploma of a duration of two years from an eligible institute, and hold a full-time graduate degree in engineering or a BCA degree.

Besides, candidates should have a strong aptitude for computer programming and data analytics and a basic understanding of financial markets is desirable but not mandatory.

Among others, candidates should have a minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks at graduate level.

For interns undergoing internship at Sebi for 3 days in a week would be given a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000, while those doing internship for 4 days in a week would be given Rs 30,000 per month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Never show laxity in campaign in view of media surveys, Ker CM tells party cadres

Kottayam Ker, Mar 22 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged Left party cadres not to be overconfident and never show any laxity in campaign work in the wake of pre-poll survey reports released by various media houses whi...

PM Narendra Modi launches 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign on World Water Day.

PM Narendra Modi launches Jal Shakti Abhiyan Catch the Rain campaign on World Water Day....

President Kovind donates Rs 1 lakh to Jagannath temple in Puri

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind on Monday, while on their visit to Jagannath Temple in Puri, contributed Rs 1 lakh for the development of Jagannath Dham.Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took to Twitter to inf...

NatWest money laundering case linked to second criminal trial, prosecutors say

Criminal money laundering charges against British state-backed bank NatWest are linked to a separate case against 13 individuals based in cities across the country, prosecutors have told Reuters. Britains financial regulator, the Financial ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021