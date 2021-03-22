Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt appoints panel to look into sexual harassment plaints at workplace

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 12:41 IST
The Uttarakhand government has appointed a committee to redress complaints of sexual harassment against women at workplace.

Headed by Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, the panel consists of six members, said the order issued by H C Semwal, Secretary, Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development.

Principal secretary, department of justice, secretary electricity department, additional secretary secretariat administration, Director, department of women empowerment and child development, an ADG-rank official nominated by the DGP and a Dehradun-based social worker are the members of the panel, it said.

The committee will itself decide the procedure to be followed for hearing the complaints and submit its recommendations in each case to the departments concerned, the order said.

