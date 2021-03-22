Left Menu

Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury Launches his Next Book 'The Last 4 Minutes' Curing Clinical Death

It is in these four minutes you have a chance to bring back a life Dr. Roy Chowdhury also took the opportunity to highlight the limitations of the commonly performed procedure known as CPR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation on the clinically dead patients and trained the audience with a superior and evidence-based method called Cardiac Compression.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:23 IST
Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury Launches his Next Book 'The Last 4 Minutes' Curing Clinical Death

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) A special book launch was organised by Indo-Vietnam Medical Board at LTG Auditorium, which witnessed more than 200 healthcare professionals from all over the country and about 10,000 online audiences. It was the release of the book ‘The Last 4 Minutes’. Author Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, known for his revolutionary DIP diet, sums up the crux of the book, saying, “When a person dies, the Aware 2study says, it is not death in the real sense. The first ten minutes are crucial. It is temporary death and is known as the Transformative Experience of Death when there is no pulse, no breathing, and no movement. The cells of the body are not dead. The cells have all kinds of food available to them-be it oxygen or nutrition. The brain cells are alive for up to four minutes, and these minutes are known as the Grey Zone. The Grey zone is uncertain. It is in these four minutes; you have a chance to bring back a life!” Dr. Roy Chowdhury; also took the opportunity to highlight the limitations of the commonly performed procedure known as 'CPR' Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation; on the clinically dead patients and trained the audience with a superior and evidence-based method called 'Cardiac Compression'. The event was co-organized by National Institute of Holistic Health (NIH) & Federation Internationale Law Medicine Ethics & Innovation (FILMEI) and also saw the presence of Dr. Rajesh C Shah, popularly known as the Father of Medico-Legal Sciences. He emphasized the need to integrate the various system of medicines for the best outcome. Dr. Roy Chowdhury took to the occasion to inform that how his diet-based cured solutions; have disrupted the medical business and hit the panic button for the money-minting pharmaceutical companies. His attempts to reach out to millions of his followers across the globe have been thwarted since June 2020. Dr. Roy Chowdhury made his determination further stronger. Now to reach out directly to his patients and followers, he announced the launch of his new App called Coronakaal.tv. Through this App, one can find easy home-based remedies and solutions; for more than 60 plus diseases without spending lakhs on medical bills.

One can download it via the direct link www.biswaroop.com/app. About the Book 'The Last 4 Minutes', is a life-saving book. It states that when a person dies, the first ten minutes are crucial. It is temporary death and is known as the Transformative Experience of Death. The brain cells are alive for up to four minutes, and the cells have all kinds of food available to them-be it oxygen or nutrition. These four minutes are known as the Grey Zone. It is in these four minutes; you have a chance to bring back a life! About the Author Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, Ph.D. in Diabetes, is known for the revolutionary DIP diet. He has authored 25 books and runs centres in Switzerland, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. Currently serving as an honorary board member of Shridhar University, India, Dr. Biswaroop also runs training programs on medical nutrition and emergency life support for Lincoln University College, Malaysia. Image: Dr. Biswaroop at the launch of the book - The Last 4 Minutes PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

SC adjourns hearing of Congress leader's plea against restriction on use of social media as a condition for grant of bail

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by Congress leader Sachin Choudhary challenging condition imposed on him by the Allahabad High Court while granting bail that he will not use social media. A three-judge benc...

Kenyan policemen have case to answer in 2012 death of British aristocrat - judge

Four Kenyan policemen have a case to answer in the death of British aristocrat Alex Monson, who died in their custody in 2012, a judge in Mombasa ruled on Monday.The accused should tell the court what happened since the deceased was arreste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021