Tomar signs up with KEBA Preparatory School, becomes 5th NBA India graduate to play in US

NBA Academy India graduates Harshwardhan Tomar has signed up with KEBA Preparatory School in Cincinnati, Ohio, becoming the fifth NBA Academy India male student-athlete to commit to a high school basketball program in the US.

''I am truly grateful to KEBA Prep School for this opportunity and look forward to adding new layers to my game and advance my academic goals at the same time,'' said Tomar in a release. ''I thank my mother who has stood by me through all and my coaches and peers at the NBA Academy India for getting me ready for this chapter of my life.'' Tomar first participated in the Reliance Foundation Jr NBA program in 2015. He joined NBA Academy India as part of the second class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program in 2018.

The center from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, has been part of multiple basketball development camps organized by the NBA, including the 2019 NBA Academy Games and Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global during NBA All-Star 2019 in Charlotte.

Tomar was also part of the NBA Academy India team that competed in the 2019-20 European Youth Basketball League (EYBL) in Hungary.

Four others to commit to playing basketball in the US, include Jagshaanbir Singh, Pranav Prince, Amaan Sandhu, and Riyanshu Negi. Princepal Singh became the first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a professional contract when he signed up with the NBA G League.

NBA Academy India is an elite basketball training center for the top prospects from throughout India and the first of its kind in the country and is supported by official partner ACG.

