Global Money Week kickstarts; Sebi empanelled trainers, others to conduct awareness prog

Global Money Week, which began on Monday, will provide an opportunity for youngsters to learn about financial well-being through a series of webinars to be conducted all over the country.

The week-long annual campaign would run in India till March 28, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

Global Money Week or GMW is a global awareness-raising campaign organised by OECD International Network on Financial Education and Sebi is the national coordinator for GMW-2021.

GMW-2021 would provide an opportunity for youngsters to learn about financial well-being through a series of webinars to be conducted all over the country in different schools, colleges and universities, Sebi said.

The theme of GMW-2021 is “Take care of yourself, take care of your money” and the slogan is: “Learn. Save. Earn”.

The organisations participating in the celebration of GMW-2021 in India are -- Sebi, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE) and National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).

In addition, Sebi empanelled resource persons or trainers and market infrastructure institutions would conduct awareness programmes.

During the week, financial education webinars would be conducted by Sebi empanelled resource persons and other Sebi empanelled trainers for the youth, while NCFE will conduct financial education webinars for school students.

In addition, essay writing competitions would be held and quiz competitions based on financial education would be conducted for school students and the youth.

