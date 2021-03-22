IDY 2021: Andaman & Nicobar Islands to organise series of events

The International Day of Yoga, 2021 will see a series of activities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, even as the UT administration proceeds with caution in this regard amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the AYUSH ministry said on Monday.

In the run-up to the seventh International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 this year, the administration has decided to take forward the momentum created by such events in preceding years, the ministry said in a statement.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration is keen on involving people from all walks of life in this year's activities. Its action plan for the 7th IDY has already been finalised, and is in line with the activities organised during the previous years.

All IDY activities will be held in a COVID-19 compliant manner, it said, adding that mass yoga demonstrations will be organised at prominent locations based on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

''Suitable panchayat halls, community halls, school halls, among others, will be utilised as per feasibility. The prevailing COVID-19 guidelines of the Centre will be strictly followed in all the three districts of the Union territory (UT),'' the statement said.

The events at each location will be overseen by senior officers like secretary/HOD/other suitable officers of the UT administration in collaboration with the line departments. Yoga experts will be invited to guide the participants, it stated.

It has also been decided that awareness activities will be taken up at least for a month prior to IDY-2021 across the UT for mobilising increased public participation.

These proposed activities include awareness programs, yoga rally, drawing, elocution, essay, speech and poster competitions for schools, college students and general public, workshops on yoga, musical and cultural programmes, multidisciplinary health camps, health talk, among others.

''It is expected that these systematic efforts will lead to yoga finding an enduring place in the public health sphere in the islands,” the ministry said.

Further, the increasing public interest arising out of IDY is expected to add to the yoga infrastructure in Andaman and Nicobar islands, and also give a fillip to Yoga Tourism, it added.

