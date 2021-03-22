COVID-19: 9 persons from Ahmedabad polytechnic test positive

Nine persons in a government polytechnic for girls in Ahmedabad in Gujarat tested positive for coronavirus and have been quarantined, an official said on Monday.

The nine, comprising three teaching staff and six from the administration side, contracted the infection last week, College Principal Bhaskar Iyer said.

He said an Ahmedabad Municipal corporation team tested 95 personnel of the facility on Saturday and none of them were found to be infected.

''Only staff members have been coming to work and the offline exams, which were scheduled to begin last week, has been shifted to online mode,'' he said.

Ahmedabad, as on Sunday, has a tally of 62,290, with the active caseload being 1,144.

