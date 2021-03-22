Tiger found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Tiger found dead in Dudhwa Tiger ReservePTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:12 IST
A tiger was found dead with swollen neck in the Kishanpur sanctuary of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve here, an official said on Monday.
''A patrolling team detected the carcass near a canal under the Sultanpur beat of the sanctuary,'' Sanjay Kumar Pathak, Field Director of the tiger reserve, told PTI.
No apparent injuries were detected but the neck was unusually swollen, he said, adding that the big cat was eight to nine-year-old. Pathak said the carcass was sent to the Bareilly's Indian Veterinary Research Institute to ascertain the exact cause of death.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
