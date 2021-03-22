Left Menu

Tiger found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:12 IST
Tiger found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

A tiger was found dead with swollen neck in the Kishanpur sanctuary of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve here, an official said on Monday.

''A patrolling team detected the carcass near a canal under the Sultanpur beat of the sanctuary,'' Sanjay Kumar Pathak, Field Director of the tiger reserve, told PTI.

No apparent injuries were detected but the neck was unusually swollen, he said, adding that the big cat was eight to nine-year-old. Pathak said the carcass was sent to the Bareilly's Indian Veterinary Research Institute to ascertain the exact cause of death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to borrow Rs 20,000 cr less this fiscal; RBI cancels debt auction

The government has decided to cancel its Rs 20,000 crore borrowing scheduled for March 26 on review of position of cash balance, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.This means, the government would be borrowing Rs 20,000 crore less tha...

NIA files charge-sheet against 7 Khalistani operatives in Hand Grenades seizure case

National Investigation Agency NIA has filed Charge-sheet against seven Khalistani operatives in the Hand Grenades seizure case. Today 22.03.2021, NIA filed chargesheet against seven accused persons namely Jajbir Singh Samra Jazz Jass resi...

Moody's ups outlook on IndusInd Bank to stable, affirms overall rating

Moodys Investors Service on Monday revised upwards its outlook on IndusInd Bank to stable from negative while affirming its rating. The change in the outlook is driven by improvement in its funding and capital, and the marginal hit on asset...

Level of violence in West Bengal unprecedented: BJP spokesperson

The BJPs national spokesperson for economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Monday claimed that West Bengal had registered the maximum number of political murders in the country in 2019 and the level of violence in the state was unpreceden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021