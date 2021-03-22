Left Menu

Delhi cabinet approves opening 100 schools of specialised excellence

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of about 100 schools of specialised excellence that will provide a platform for children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their interests.Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the specialisation would be in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics STEM, Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities and high-end 21st century skills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:19 IST
Delhi cabinet approves opening 100 schools of specialised excellence

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of about 100 schools of specialised excellence that will provide a platform for children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their interests.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the specialisation would be in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Performing and Visual Arts, Humanities and high-end 21st century skills. ''We are going to live in an era of specialisation and excellence, our children need an opportunity to be ready for the next generation challenges. Every child is unique and gifted, we want to ensure that they get the opportunity and the support to achieve higher success in their lives. ''Schools of specialized excellence will provide the right platform for our children to nurture their talent and excel in areas of their specialized interests,'' Sisodia said in a statement.

He added that these schools will be choice-based and cover classes from 9 to 12 in the 5+3+3+4 framework of schooling introduced by the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. All the Delhi government schools will also be upgraded to the level of existing Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) and Schools of Excellence. The schools of specialised excellence will focus on providing experiential learning opportunities through state-of-the-art infrastructure, creativity and problem-solving focused learning and teaching, strong partnerships with universities and industry leaders, mentorship schemes and easy access to role models, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to borrow Rs 20,000 cr less this fiscal; RBI cancels debt auction

The government has decided to cancel its Rs 20,000 crore borrowing scheduled for March 26 on review of position of cash balance, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.This means, the government would be borrowing Rs 20,000 crore less tha...

NIA files charge-sheet against 7 Khalistani operatives in Hand Grenades seizure case

National Investigation Agency NIA has filed Charge-sheet against seven Khalistani operatives in the Hand Grenades seizure case. Today 22.03.2021, NIA filed chargesheet against seven accused persons namely Jajbir Singh Samra Jazz Jass resi...

Moody's ups outlook on IndusInd Bank to stable, affirms overall rating

Moodys Investors Service on Monday revised upwards its outlook on IndusInd Bank to stable from negative while affirming its rating. The change in the outlook is driven by improvement in its funding and capital, and the marginal hit on asset...

Level of violence in West Bengal unprecedented: BJP spokesperson

The BJPs national spokesperson for economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Monday claimed that West Bengal had registered the maximum number of political murders in the country in 2019 and the level of violence in the state was unpreceden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021