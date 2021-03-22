'GetCETgo' comprehensive online crash course for KCET,NEET,JEE launched by Karna govt

'GetCETgo', a Karnataka government initiative offering a comprehensive online crash course for Karnataka Common Entrance Test, NEET and JEE, at a cost of less than Rs 40 for registered students, was launched here on Monday by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

This was to help students offset the challenges for students from last year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when many of them were off track with their exam preparations and had limited access to academic content GetCETgo will be more beneficial to students who belong to backward sections of the socio-economic structure, and this also comprises LMS (learning management system), he added.

This year, the course had been introduced for JEE also, he said.

GetCETgo is available through the web portal, an android app and YouTube Channel, an official release said, adding it would offer preparatory material for KCET, NEET and JEE and the test will be available in the JEE Main format.

GetCETgo 2021's support services include: login support, tech back-end support, doubt clarification, and customer service 24/7, it added.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said the objective was to increase the number of students of Karnataka in IITs.

''This course facilitates learning, revision and taking up tests.

Videos, synapses and interactive tests, especially in terms of scale on an online platform, will be the first initiative by any state in the country,'' he said.

GetCETgo is intended to benefit all students (above two lakh) nationwide who have registered for the program, Narayan said.

Through this, the government will be able to deliver quality crash course content at a cost of less than Rs 40 per registered student, the deputy CM said.

GetCETgo would be made available for the entire year from the coming academic year and the Karnataka Examinations Authority will be entrusted with this responsibility, he said.

