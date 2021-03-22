Left Menu

Five Indian wrestlers selected for Asian Olympic qualifiers

Five Indian wrestlers, including Haryana's Sonam Malik, will compete at the Asian Olympic Qualifying Event and 2021 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Kazakhstan from April 9 to 18.

Apart from Sonam, the other four wrestlers to make the cut are Seema (50Kg), Anshu Malik (57Kg), Nisha (68Kg) and Pooja (76Kg).

They were selected in a selection trial that was held in five Olympic weight categories at STC here on Monday.

The 18-year-old Sonam notched up her fourth straight win over Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik with a 8-7 triumph in the trials.

''The selection trials in remaining 4 weight categories for Asian Championship will held on 27th March 2021,'' said Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Earlier, National champion Sandeep Singh Mann (74kg), Satyawart Kadiyan (97Kg) and Sumit Malik (125kg) won the trials conducted at IG Stadium on March 16 to make it to the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming Asian Olympic Qualifiers.

In the Greco Roman style, Gyanender (60kg), Ashu (67kg), Gurpreet Singh (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Ravi (97kg) and Naveen (130kg) had won the trials in their respective categories to also get selected for the event.

