HP minister Rajinder Garg in Shimla hospital with stomachache
Shimla, Mar 22 PTI Himachal Pradesh minister Rajinder Garg has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here after he felt unwell and complained of stomachache, a senior hospital official said.IGMCs Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. Janak Raj said the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister had been experiencing stomachache since morning.PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:31 IST
Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Rajinder Garg has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here after he felt unwell and complained of stomachache, a senior hospital official said.
IGMC's Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. Janak Raj said the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister had been experiencing stomachache since morning. Garg, the 54-year-old BJP legislator from Ghumarwin segment in Bilaspur district, is stable and further tests are being conducted, he added. PTI DJI TIR TIR
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: 2 moderate intensity quakes hit Chamba
3.6 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
Himachal Police holds all-women parade at historic Ridge in Shimla
Fresh snowfall, rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh
State govt hides several economic data in Budget: Himachal Leader of Oppn