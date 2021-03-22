HP minister Rajinder Garg in Shimla hospital with stomachache

Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Rajinder Garg has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here after he felt unwell and complained of stomachache, a senior hospital official said.

IGMC's Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. Janak Raj said the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister had been experiencing stomachache since morning. Garg, the 54-year-old BJP legislator from Ghumarwin segment in Bilaspur district, is stable and further tests are being conducted, he added. PTI DJI TIR TIR

