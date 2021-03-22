Stalls selling 'gulal', sweets made by Tihar inmates set up at Tis Hazari Court, Delhi Secretariat
The Delhi Prisons Department has set up a stall each at the Tis Hazari Court and Delhi Secretariat for selling 'gulal' (dry colours) and sweets prepared by inmates of Tihar jail ahead of Holi, officials said on Monday. The stall at Tis Hazari court started functioning from Friday, while the one at Delhi Secretariat started from Monday, they said. The products are also available at counters situated at various other court complexes, Tihar Haat and Tihar Emporium on Jail road, officials said. Earlier, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel inaugurated units manufacturing room fresheners and shampoo inside Tihar's central jail number five, they said. Officials said jail number five in Tihar houses adolescent prisoners between the age of 18 and 21 years. ''The main motive of this prison is to provide them (inmates) a friendly atmosphere and engage them in educational and commercial trades, so that they can earn their livelihood after release from prison,'' Goel said.
