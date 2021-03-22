Left Menu

Surging COVID-19 cases: TN asks colleges to shift to online mode of teaching

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:03 IST
Surging COVID-19 cases: TN asks colleges to shift to online mode of teaching
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Close on the heels of closure of schools in the backdrop of surging COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday asked higher education institutions to switch to online teaching and said semester exams will also be conducted on the virtual mode.

A Government Order to this effect was issued after Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan held discussions with Vice Chancellors, all of whom ''opined that the classes can be conducted online.'' The heads also said 70-80 per cent syllabus has been covered, the GO said, adding that practical classes and examination for science students were going on.

''The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has also opined that there are reports emerging of clusters from colleges/hostels and considering trends in many states, these clusters have the potential to spread disease in their place of residence and surrounding community,'' the GO said.

The government subsequently directed institutions under the control of Higher Education Department and deemed universities ''to conduct classes online from March 23 onwards with six days working.'' All practical classes shall be completed before March 31 and the ''semester examination will be (held) online,'' it added.

The government had in December 2020 allowed functioning of final year classes and for all others since February this year.

With Tamil Nadu witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few days, the government had on Saturday ordered closure of schools for classes 9, 10 and 11 from Monday until further orders.

After witnessing a declining trend throughout February, COVID-19 infections in the state have been on the rise steadily, with the state adding 1,385 fresh infections on Monday, pushing the active cases to 8,619.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rape bid, burning of girl: Kin of accused seek high-level probe

Family members of four people arrested after a girl was set ablaze following an alleged rape bid here on Monday demanded a high-level probe into the case.The arrests were made days after the girl was found with severe burns along a national...

U.S. blacklists Myanmar police chief, army units over deadly crackdown

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it was imposing sanctions on two members of Myanmars ruling junta, including the chief of police, and two military units linked to the deadly repression of protests again the armys coup, as Washin...

Death toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in UP's Chitrakoot rises to 7

The death toll due to alleged consumption of spurious liquor in a village here rose to seven on Monday, while eight people were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Allahabad, where the condition of two was critical.Following the incident,...

Mallorca's tourism revival threatened if Germany brings back quarantine

An influx of German sunseekers to Spains Balearic Islands is providing a welcome boost to the local economy, but businesses and holidaymakers fear the revival could be cut short if Berlin reintroduces quarantine for returning tourists. Tens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021