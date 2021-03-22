Left Menu

33,552 people have registered on NTSP portal: Rijiju

The awareness among the sportspersons about the portal can be assessed from the fact that so far 17,33,534 individuals have accessed the home page of the portal out of which 33,552 individuals have registered on it, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday.The portal was launched by the Vice President of India in August 2017.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:17 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

As many as 33,552 individuals have registered on the National Talent Search Portal (NTSP), a government initiative launched with an aim to attract talented sports persons from all over the country. ''The awareness among the sportspersons about the portal can be assessed from the fact that so far 17,33,534 individuals have accessed the home page of the portal out of which 33,552 individuals have registered on it,'' Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The portal was launched by the Vice President of India in August 2017. ''The NTSP allows access to the talented sportspersons from any part of the country to upload their online applications in their desired sports discipline for admission in Sports Centres run by SAI under its various sport's promotional schemes,'' Rijiju added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

