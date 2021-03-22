Haryana: Man arrested for raping Class 10 girl

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a student of Class 10 here, officials said on Monday.

The girl, who studies at a local school, used to visit the man's house for tuition, they said, adding that the accused was arrested on Sunday. The accused lived near the girl's house, officials said. When the girl complained to her parents about stomach pain, she was taken to the civil hospital here and during her medical check up, it was revealed that she was one-month pregnant, police said.

The girl later disclosed the entire matter to her mother who reported it to the Women Police Station here, police said.

The girl had been going to the man's house for the last two months to get tuition in some subjects, police said. Initially, the accused allegedly molested the girl several times and later raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to her parents, the police said. The girl had stopped going to the man's house for the last two days after which her parents grew suspicious. In the meantime the girl complained of pain in her stomach, police said.

SHO, Women Police Station, Devender Kaur said the accused has been booked under the provisions of POCSO Act. PTI CORR SUN TDS TDS TDS

