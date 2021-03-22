Left Menu

Excise reforms a major blow to liquor mafia in Delhi: Kejriwal

We r committed to reforming this sector too sic. According to the new policy, no new liquor shops will be opened in Delhi and the government will not run any vend.The new excise policy was approved by the Cabinet today on basis of the recommendations of the Group of Ministers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:04 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the Excise reforms announced by his government will act as a major blow to the city's liquor mafia.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said the Aam Aadmi Party is committed to bring reforms in the liquor sector.

The Delhi cabinet on Monday approved a new excise policy, lowering the minimum age for consumption of liquor to 21 years from 25 years.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, ''Excise reforms announced today will act as a major blow to liquor mafia in Del. The mafia will do everything to obstruct these reforms. AAP govt has ended mafia raj in many sectors like education, water, elect, health etc. We r committed to reforming this sector too (sic).'' According to the new policy, no new liquor shops will be opened in Delhi and the government will not run any vend.

''The new excise policy was approved by the Cabinet today on basis of the recommendations of the Group of Ministers. It was decided that no new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital and the government will not run any liquor shops. At present, 60 per cent liquor shops in Delhi are run by the government,'' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told a press conference.

''The government will ensure equitable distribution of liquor shops so that liquor mafia are thrown out of the trade. A revenue growth of 20 per cent is estimated after the reforms in excise department,'' he added.

