National Commission for Minorities vice chairperson calls on Rajasthan Guv

National Commission for Minorities vice chairperson Atif Rasheed on Monday called on Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan here.

''It was a courtesy meeting during which the secretary of the commission B Anand and director A Dhanalakshmi were also present,'' a release issued by the Raj Bhawan said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)