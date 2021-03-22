National Commission for Minorities vice chairperson calls on Rajasthan Guv

National Commission for Minorities vice chairperson calls on Rajasthan GuvPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:24 IST
National Commission for Minorities vice chairperson Atif Rasheed on Monday called on Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan here.
''It was a courtesy meeting during which the secretary of the commission B Anand and director A Dhanalakshmi were also present,'' a release issued by the Raj Bhawan said.
