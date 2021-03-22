Left Menu

324 candidates left in fray for Assembly poll in Puducherry

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 22-03-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 23:00 IST
324 candidates left in fray for Assembly poll in Puducherry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 324 candidates are left in the fray for the April 6 Assembly poll in Puducherry, said the Department of Election on Monday.

Fifty-eight candidates out of 382 candidates, whose nominations were found to be in order at the end of scrutiny of nominations on March 20, withdrew their nominations today, the last day to withdraw candidatures.

Most of the candidates who withdrew their nominations were Independents.

N Rangasamy, the AINRC leader, is among the key contestants and is seeking election from two segments - Thattanchavady in Puducherry region and Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry, in Andhra Pradesh.

AINRC heading NDA has fielded candidates in 16 of the total 30 constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the AIADMK - the other constituents of the NDA - are contesting from nine and five constituencies respectively.

Congress heading the Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) has fielded candidates in 14 seats out of the 15 constituencies allotted.

The Congress is supporting an Independent candidate Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok in Yanam.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, a major partner in SDA, is contesting in 13 constituencies. The VCK and CPI - the other constituents of the alliance - have fielded one candidate each in Oulgaret and Thattanchavady segments respectively.

Pattali Makkal Katchi has withdrawn its candidates from all the 10 seats it had sought to contest and announced its support to the AINRC-headed NDA here, a source in the PMK said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey logs 22,216 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-December

Turkey recorded 22,216 new coronavirus cases in a period of 24 hours, the highest daily number since mid-December, health ministry data showed on Monday, as cases continue to rise after coronavirus-control measures were eased earlier this m...

Bangladesh to observe 'one-minute blackout' to mark 'Genocide Day' on March 25

Bangladesh will observe a one-minute blackout on March 25 to mark Genocide Day, in memory of the three million people killed by Pakistani forces during the 1971 Liberation War. The blackout would be observed for one minute from 900 pm to 90...

Karnataka sex tape scandal: Siddaramaiah demands rape case against BJP MLA

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded to register a rape case against Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi after a purported sex tape surfaced earlier this month showing him in a compromising position wi...

COVID-19: K'taka restricts travellers from Punjab, Chandigarh

The Karnataka government on Monday decided to make a negative COVID-19 report not older than 72 hours mandatory for travellers from Punjab and Chandigarh.The government had already made the provision for those from Kerala and Maharashtra.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021