50 injured after sports gallery collapses in Telangana

At least 50 people were injured when a temporary gallery collapsed ahead of a kabbadi tournament in Suryapet district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

All the injured were hospitalised. Of them, five or six suffered fractures. The severity of the injuries sustained by the others was yet to be known, the police said.

Advertisement

The collapse was apparently due to the weak structure made of wood and other materials. However, the exact cause of the mishap would be known only after investigation, the police said.

A footage of the accident and people falling down was broadcast by local TV news channels.

The spectators were unable to move after the fall and were immediately taken to hospital by ambulances, police vehicles and other vehicles, a senior police official said.

''We are monitoring the situation at both the gallery and at the hospital,'' Suryapet District Superintendent of Police R Bhaskaran told PTI over phone.

The accident occurred just before the start of the 47th junior National Kabaddi Championship.

The tournament was being jointly organised by the Telangana Kabaddi Association and the Kabaddi Association of Suryapet District.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)