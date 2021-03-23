Left Menu

South Dakota governor aims to block trans athletes from women's sports nationwide

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Monday urged fellow governors, high-profile athletes and everyday citizens nationwide to join an initiative seeking to bar transgender girls and women from participating in female sports. Noem, a Republican, announced her "Defend Title IX Now" effort three days after coming under fire from both sides of the political aisle for rejecting a bill that would ban students designated as male at birth from women's and girls' sports.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 03:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 03:51 IST
South Dakota governor aims to block trans athletes from women's sports nationwide

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Monday urged fellow governors, high-profile athletes and everyday citizens nationwide to join an initiative seeking to bar transgender girls and women from participating in female sports.

Noem, a Republican, announced her "Defend Title IX Now" effort three days after coming under fire from both sides of the political aisle for rejecting a bill that would ban students designated as male at birth from women's and girls' sports. The governor, who disappointed conservatives in her party by not signing the bill into law, said she agreed with its sentiment but feared it would not withstand legal challenge. She returned it to the legislature to narrow its scope to non-collegiate sports, among other refinements.

Transgender advocates criticized Noem for keeping alive legislation they deem unnecessary, unconstitutional and based on outdated stereotypes, as only a handful of transgender athletes have achieved high levels of success in sports. Noem is seeking to gain enough pledges of support to stand up to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which previously supported transgender rights by boycotting North Carolina for restricting transgender bathroom access. The NCAA also allows transgender athletes to compete, provided they comply with rules on hormone usage.

She was supported on Monday by former star athletes such as retired National Football League player Herschel Walker, who appeared on video link, and golfer Nancy Lopez, who issued a written statement. Noem invoked Title IX, the landmark 1972 U.S. law that bans sex discrimination in education and was crucial to the rise of women's and girls' sports in public schools and universities.

"We're here today to talk about fairness in women's sports," said Noem, adding that an athlete's designated gender at the time of birth should be definitive. The South Dakota legislation was one of 37 bills introduced in 22 statehouses this year that would limit the rights of transgender athletes.

Mississippi's Republican governor signed that state's bill into law on March 11. A similar law passed in Idaho last year has been blocked by a federal court. Although Noem is pledging to defend Title IX, civil rights lawyers cite the same law as a legal argument against the legislation.

On a similar point of law, the conservative U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled that Title VII of the employment code protects transgender people from discrimination on the basis of sex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden.Bei...

Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket.Police in Boulder tweeted on Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.Its unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man w...

Australia, NZ say clear evidence of rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

Australia and New Zealands foreign ministers said on Tuesday there was clear evidence of human rights abuses in Xinjiang in China, and said they welcomed the sanctions imposed on Chinese officials by other Western nations. In a joint statem...

Rio Tinto to form indigenous advisory group after sacred site destruction fiasco

Miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday it will form an indigenous advisory group to identify gaps in current protocols for managing indigenous culture in Australia, months after destruction of a sacred heritage site for a mine.The worlds bigge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021