Left Menu

Surfing pet goat coolly rides the waves at California beach

"There's a freedom in surfing that you can't find just anywhere," said McGregor, hugging his goats as they stand on the boardwalk, attracting attention from children and other passers-by. "You're riding waves that God brings us, that bring healing and joy and freedom and peace into our lives so I want everyone to experience that."

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 08:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 08:01 IST
Surfing pet goat coolly rides the waves at California beach

As cheering children and men frantically paddle their inflatable surfboard through the frothy Pacific waves onto the beach, one passenger placidly sits in the bow taking it all in - a large, white goat.

California surfer Dana McGregor has always loved the thrill of catching a wave, but it wasn't until he took his pet goat surfing with him one day that he truly found his calling. "I got one goat to clear my poison oak in the backyard and I decided to take it surfing on my birthday and then I just ended up surfing goats," recalled McGregor of the day his goat-surfing journey began almost ten years ago.

McGregor, 42, now teaches children how to surf from Pismo Beach, north of Santa Barbara, using his pet goats Pismo and Grover to help them overcome their fear of the water. "When it's your first time it feels scary but actually after you keep on doing it and doing it, it's really fun," said 10-year-old Mileah Robbins, fresh from riding a wave with eight-year-old Pismo.

The goats seem to enjoy it too, judging by Pismo's relaxed expression as he hit the waves. "There's a freedom in surfing that you can't find just anywhere," said McGregor, hugging his goats as they stand on the boardwalk, attracting attention from children and other passers-by.

"You're riding waves that God brings us, that bring healing and joy and freedom and peace into our lives so I want everyone to experience that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kissan Mela organised by agriculture dept in J-K's Anantnag

Hundreds of farmers attended the Kissan Mela organised by the Department of Agriculture of Jammu and Kashmir at Anantnag to impart training and create awareness about the new techniques for farming. The mela was organised in collaboration w...

Soccer-Coach Kisnorbo unimpressed by Melbourne City winning streak

Melbourne City rattled off a fifth successive victory with a 2-0 win over A-League leaders Central Coast Mariners on Monday night but coach Patrick Kisnorbo was certainly not getting carried away with their hot streak of form. Kisnorbo, an ...

Germany extends virus lockdown till mid-April as cases rise

Germany has extended its lockdown measures by another month and imposed several new restrictions, including largely shutting down public life over Easter, in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections.Speaking early Tuesday ...

Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship: Manipur, UP, Jharkhand, Haryana reach semis

Manipur Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Haryana advanced to the semi-final of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 with victories here on Monday. Manipur Hockey became the first team to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021