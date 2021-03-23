Left Menu

Vaccine for all above age of 45 years from April 1: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:29 IST
From April 1, all people above 45 years of age are entitled to get COVID-19 vaccine, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, he said even people without comorbidity and above the age of 45 years, can get vaccinated.

He requested people entitled to get themselves registered to take the COVID19 shot. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.PTI SKC NAB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

