Left Menu

Basic Education Presidential Youth Employment Stimulus implemented

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the programme, which commenced in December 2020, has been welcomed by all stakeholders. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:47 IST
Basic Education Presidential Youth Employment Stimulus implemented
The DBE said the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator helped with the recruitment processes in seven of the nine provinces, through the SAYouth.mobi site. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Basic Education Presidential Youth Employment Stimulus, which has created over 300 000 jobs opportunities, has been implemented successfully.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the programme, which commenced in December 2020, has been welcomed by all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the department said over 25 950 School Governing Body (SGB) funded posts in public and government-subsidised independent schools were saved.

"These posts came under threat due to schools experiencing financial distress, as a result of parents not being able to pay school fees because of the economic devastation of COVID-19," the department explained.

In addition, the sector created employment opportunities for 319 091 Education and General Education Assistants between the ages of 18 and 35.

The initiative aims to use direct public investment to create opportunities for employment and support workers negatively impacted by the pandemic ends on 31 March 2021.

The department said over 868 000 applications were received from young people when the initiative was started.

Of the 300 000 successful candidates, 200 000 were Education Assistants and 100 000 were General School Assistants.

The DBE said the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator helped with the recruitment processes in seven of the nine provinces, through the SAYouth.mobi site.

"An added benefit of using the SAYouth.mobi site is that it can match job seekers to additional employment opportunities, in line with their interests and qualifications."

The department believes the mobile site is a key component of the National Pathway Management Network.

The primary objective of the programme is to allow young people to acquire skills such as Information Communication Technology, administration, reading, plumbing, painting and work ethics, among others, to improve their employability.

Stipends

The department said the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) was funded to the tune of R7 billion, of which R6.9 billion was distributed to provinces as an equitable share.

The lion's share, R 4.47 billion, was targeted towards providing employment opportunities for the youth, of which 1% was allocated towards training, while 1% went towards the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for each employed youth.

Meanwhile, the DBE said it has been working with the provincial Education Departments to ensure that all stipends are paid.

"The steps taken include engaging with provincial Chief Finance Officers to ensure that all administrative challenges are addressed."

The three provinces that hired over 50 000 youth affected by delayed payment of stipends were the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

"Delays in payment in some areas were due to the capturing of the Education and General Education Assistants onto the government payment system, the persal or incorrect banking and incomplete personal documentation."

The department said the value of the programme has been acknowledged by both school principals and educators, who were able to focus their efforts on supporting learners.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Have seen encouraging response towards Tennis Premier League in past two years: Leander Paes

After two successful years, the Tennis Premier League is all set to make a grand return for its third season. Promising to be bigger and better this year, the aim of the league is to popularise tennis as a sport in India and provide a platf...

Three military personnel killed after Russian nuclear-capable bomber malfunction -RIA

Three Russian military personnel were killed on Tuesday when a nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic bomber suffered a malfunction with its ejector seats at an airfield near Kaluga, the RIA news agency cited the defence ministry as sayi...

WRAPUP 5-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden. Be...

Cipla board approves reappointment of Umang Vohra as MD & Global CEO for 5 years

Pharma major Cipla on Tuesday said its board has approved the re-appointment of Umang Vohra as the Managing Director and Global CEO of the company for a further period of five years.The board of directors has considered and approved the re-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021