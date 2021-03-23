Left Menu

UP beefs up anti-Covid measures

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 15:57 IST
UP beefs up anti-Covid measures

Ahead of the Holi and upcoming Panchayat elections, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered testing of people coming from other states seeing a spurt in coronavirus cases.

UP Chief Secretary R K Tiwari issued the directive a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting on the Covid situation in the state which on Monday had reported the coronavirus cases again crossing the 500-mark.

The fresh directive, while emphasising for strict implementation of the anti-Covid measures, also stipulated that no procession or public programmes would be allowed without prior administrative permission.

The directive issued to all district and division-level officers said the Covid testing of all those coming to UP during the Holi festival from the states reporting high numbers of infections will be necessary.

It mandated Covid tests for passengers at railway stations, bus stations and airports besides reactivating Covid helpdesks, running dedicated Covid hospitals in all districts and keeping other hospitals ready for any future needs.

The directive also emphasised identifying the suspected cases with the help of thermometers and oximeters.

The directive also laid the responsibility of implementing precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks by the people participating in these programmes on their organisers.

The directive also stipulated that organisers will not allow people above 60 or below 10 years of age or those having serious ailments to participate in such events. The government also declared Holi holidays in all schools up to class VIII from March 24 to 31.

In other educational institutions, barring medical and nursing colleges, the Holi holidays will start on March 25, lasting up to March 31.

These directives on Holi Holidays, however, will not be valid for institutions holding various examinations.

Chief Secretary Tiwari also directed the state administration to ensure that there is no crowding at public places and asked police to take all necessary measures for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Have seen encouraging response towards Tennis Premier League in past two years: Leander Paes

After two successful years, the Tennis Premier League is all set to make a grand return for its third season. Promising to be bigger and better this year, the aim of the league is to popularise tennis as a sport in India and provide a platf...

Three military personnel killed after Russian nuclear-capable bomber malfunction -RIA

Three Russian military personnel were killed on Tuesday when a nuclear-capable Tupolev Tu-22M3 strategic bomber suffered a malfunction with its ejector seats at an airfield near Kaluga, the RIA news agency cited the defence ministry as sayi...

WRAPUP 5-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden. Be...

Cipla board approves reappointment of Umang Vohra as MD & Global CEO for 5 years

Pharma major Cipla on Tuesday said its board has approved the re-appointment of Umang Vohra as the Managing Director and Global CEO of the company for a further period of five years.The board of directors has considered and approved the re-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021