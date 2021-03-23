Kerala's TB eradication programme bags award

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 23 (PTI): Kerala's tuberculosis eradication programme has won national honour as the state bagged the Union government's award for reducing the prevalence of the disease through various systematic initiatives.

Kerala is the lone state which has been chosen for the recognition in the state category, a Health department statement said here.

An expert panel, designated by the Union government, recently found that the southern state has reduced the TB prevalence rate by 37.5 per cent in the last five years as part of achieving the sustainable development goals.

This evaluation has helped the state win the national honour, the statement said, adding that the panel also opined that the TB research system in the southern state was one of the best in the world.

The 26-member panel, comprising experts of National Institute of Epidemiology, the World Health Organisation and the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine, visited Ernakulam, Kollam, Kasaragod and Malappuram before submitting the report to the Centre.

They also examined 83,000 people with the support of 60 survey teams besides consulting with private doctors and medical shop owners, the statement said.

The disease control was made possible in the southern state through various projects including ''Akshaya Kerala' under the ''My Tuberculosis Free Kerala'' scheme implemented by the state Health Department, it added.PTI LGKSS PTI PTI

