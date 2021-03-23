Left Menu

Register to rewrite matric exams open till 26 March

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), learners who want a second chance of bettering their marks can register at their district office or on www.eservices.gov.za.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:19 IST
Register to rewrite matric exams open till 26 March
The new examination will be available during May/June, where candidates can improve their results or complete outstanding results.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The 2020 matric class has three days to register to rewrite their matric exams.

This includes the June/November 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC), Senior Certificate (SN) and Adult Education and Training (AETE4) exams.

The closing date for the 2020 examination rewrite is 26 March 2021.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), learners who want a second chance of bettering their marks can register at their district office or on www.eservices.gov.za.

The new examination will be available during May/June, where candidates can improve their results or complete outstanding results.

Candidates can only register for subjects which they were registered for in the previous November examination, the department explained.

Meanwhile, candidates, who were absent with a valid reason -- including being medically unfit, death in the immediate family or other special reasons -- from one or more external question papers, are eligible to register.

"In the case where a candidate was absent for one or more papers in the November exam with a valid reason, the candidate has the choice to write only the outstanding papers or all the papers."

However, where an irregularity is being investigated, provisional enrolment for the NSC June examination may be granted to the candidate concerned, pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Candidates, who were unable to write or complete one or more of the NSC November examination question papers for reasons other than illness, injury or death in the family, may apply to write the NSC June examination, provided that a written report is submitted by the principal of the school to the head of the assessment body," the DBE said.

Documentary proof substantiating the reason for absenteeism must be submitted at the centre of registration to ensure entry to the June examination, while the statement of results should also be presented for proof of registration.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liquor unit busted in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 5 men held

A liquor manufacturing unit was busted as five people were arrested and alcohol worth Rs 50 lakh seized here on Tuesday, police said.According to Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav, police seized 180 liquor cartons and a car parked near Pinna...

Dhawan's 98 and Krunal's sensational fifty on debut fire India to 317/5

Shikhar Dhawan delivered under pressure with a solid 98 before Krunal Pandya smashed the fastest fifty by a debutant to fire India to 317 for five in the first ODI here on Tuesday.After Dhawan and Virat Kohli 56 off 60 shared 105 runs for t...

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny unveil plan for big spring protest

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday they wanted to stage the biggest anti-Kremlin street protest in modern Russian history this spring to demand the opposition politicians release. Navalny, 44, is serving a two an...

ServiceNow to acquire Hyderabad-based Intellibot

Enterprise cloud-based solutions provider ServiceNow on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Intellibot, a robotic process automation company based in Hyderabad.Intellibot extends ServiceNows core workflow capabiliti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021