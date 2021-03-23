Register to rewrite matric exams open till 26 March

The 2020 matric class has three days to register to rewrite their matric exams.

This includes the June/November 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC), Senior Certificate (SN) and Adult Education and Training (AETE4) exams.

The closing date for the 2020 examination rewrite is 26 March 2021.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), learners who want a second chance of bettering their marks can register at their district office or on www.eservices.gov.za.

The new examination will be available during May/June, where candidates can improve their results or complete outstanding results.

Candidates can only register for subjects which they were registered for in the previous November examination, the department explained.

Meanwhile, candidates, who were absent with a valid reason -- including being medically unfit, death in the immediate family or other special reasons -- from one or more external question papers, are eligible to register.

"In the case where a candidate was absent for one or more papers in the November exam with a valid reason, the candidate has the choice to write only the outstanding papers or all the papers."

However, where an irregularity is being investigated, provisional enrolment for the NSC June examination may be granted to the candidate concerned, pending the outcome of the investigation.

"Candidates, who were unable to write or complete one or more of the NSC November examination question papers for reasons other than illness, injury or death in the family, may apply to write the NSC June examination, provided that a written report is submitted by the principal of the school to the head of the assessment body," the DBE said.

Documentary proof substantiating the reason for absenteeism must be submitted at the centre of registration to ensure entry to the June examination, while the statement of results should also be presented for proof of registration.

