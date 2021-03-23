Left Menu

Birth of girls per 1000 boys rises in Hingoli, Solapur, Akola

PTI | Akola | Updated: 23-03-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 17:42 IST
The number of girls being born per year in comparison to boys is improving in Maharashtra over the past few years, with marked change being noticed in Hingoli, Solapur and Akola, a senior health official said here on Tuesday.

Quoting figures of 2018-19 and 2019-20 from the Union government's Health Management Information System, Akola District Health Officer Dr Suresh Asole said Hingoli had shown an increase of 47 girls being born per year, while this figure was 35 in Solapur and 32 in Akola.

In Hingoli, the number of girls born per 1,000 boys was 901 in 2018-19, which went up to 948 in 2019-20, while the gain in Solapur was from 893 in 2018-19 to 928 the next year and Akola's rise was from 924 to 956, he said.

