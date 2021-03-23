Odisha Assembly passes resolution for 15pc reservation

The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution making provision of 15 per cent reservation for government school students in state-run engineering and medical colleges.

The proposal in this regard was moved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik when the House was holding a special discussion, commemorating 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi's visit to the state.

In December last year, the state cabinet had approved reservation of seats for government school students in engineering and medical colleges.

It will be implemented from the next academic year.

The resolution has been prepared based on the recommendation of a committee headed by retired judge of Orissa High Court Justice A K Mishra.

Patnaik said after introduction of common entrance examinations like NEET and JEE, the number of students from government schools and colleges of Odisha in these courses is reducing considerably.

''This is not due to lack of merit, rather the students are unable to fare better in these tests owing to lack of proper coaching facilities. Such examinations require specialised training, which is available only in coaching centres,'' Patnaik said.

Noting that the coaching centres are mostly located in urban areas and require considerable finance, the chief minister said students lack both physical and economic access to these facilities.

''This has resulted in inequitable conditions for a majority of students of Odisha,'' Patnaik said.

''I appeal to this August House to unanimously accept the recommendations of the committee in the interest of lakhs of children of the state,'' he said.

Leader of Opposition P K Naik and Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra welcomed the move to facilitate reservation for students.

With 15 per cent quota for government school students, the total quota of medical and engineering colleges increased to 48 per cent. Earlier, there was 33 per cent reservation of seats for students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste.

